Wentz ready to make new start as Colts host Seahawks

SEATTLE (12-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (11-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE: Colts by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook

SERIES RECORD: Colts lead 7-5

LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Colts 46-18 on Oct. 1, 2017 in Seattle

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (16), SCORING (13).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (5), PASS (31), SCORING (15).

COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (11), PASS (11), SCORING (9).

COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (2), PASS (20), SCORING (10T).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Seahawks plus-4; Colts plus-10.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Russell Wilson begins his 10th season with a new offensive coordinator and no preseason snaps to prepare. Even coach Pete Carroll says he’s “curious” to see how everything fits together.

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: After enduring the worst season of his five-year career, QB Carson Wentz got a fresh start. But Wentz wasn’t full-go in pads until Wednesday and it’s unclear if his injured left foot will be healthy enough to start Sunday.

KEY MATCHUP: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. Colts secondary. Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, Metcalf’s size and speed give him a huge advantage against the Colts. It will take a team effort to neutralize Metcalf.

KEY INJURIES: Seattle will be without TE Colby Parkinson (foot). RB Chris Carson (neck) was a full participant Wednesday while RB Rashaad Penny (calf) did limited work. … In addition to Wentz, two-time Pro Bowler LT Eric Fisher (Achilles tendon) did limited work Wednesday. If he doesn’t play, Julie’n Davenport will start. Four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton (neck surgery) is out.

SERIES NOTES: The Colts have won both games at Lucas Oil Stadium — in 2009 with Peyton Manning and in 2013 when QBs Andrew Luck and Wilson squared off in their second seasons. … Just one of the last five games was decided by fewer than seven points. … Assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, makes his Colts debut against the team that drafted him.

STATS AND STUFF: Wilson had career highs in TD passes (40), completions (384) and completion percentage (68.82%) last year and starts this season with 98 career wins. … In 2020, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett became the second Seahawks receiving tandem to top 1,000 yards in the same season. … Seattle hopes to turn S Jamal Adams loose more frequently this season after setting an NFL record for sacks by a DB (9 1/2) in 2020. … The Seahawks have won 11 of their last 12 early starts, going 3-1 last year. … Indianapolis has lost seven straight season openers including at Jacksonville — the Jags’ only win in 2020. … The Colts were one of four teams with a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense last year. … Indy has allowed the league’s second-fewest sacks (71) over the past three seasons. … Sunday is the fifth straight year Indianapolis will have a new starting quarterback in the opener.

FANTASY TIP: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor embraces a challenge and it doesn’t get much tougher than facing a top-five run defense. Taylor thinks he can improve on a breakout season in which he led all rookies in yards rushing (1,169) and yards from scrimmage (1,468). He averaged 5.9 yards and ran for eight TDs in his final seven games.

