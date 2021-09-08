9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » NFL News » Vikings sign RT Brian…

Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 1:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a contract extension on Wednesday, securing their most reliable blocker for the long term.

O’Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and would have been eligible for free agency next year. He cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. During his span as a starter, the Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.

Financial details of the deal weren’t immediately available.

The Vikings have drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round for four straight years. O’Neill is the oldest and most accomplished from that group.

Minnesota opens the season at Cincinnati on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

Now is the time for federal contractors to prepare for a continuing resolution

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up