Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Super Bowl champions place…

Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter.

“With A.B. we’ve got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed as far as special teams, but we’ve got some young guys ready to roll,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

Brown, who has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown through two games, is part of a talented group of Tampa Bay receivers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.

Brown and Minter both are fully vaccinated. They can be reinstated with two negative tests for COVID-19 performed at least 24 hours apart.

Arians said getting one or both of the players back before facing the Rams would be “gravy.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

Space Force's talent management system focuses on development, work-life balance

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up