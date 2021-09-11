Saturday’s NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: will not play; DOUBTFUL: doubtful to play; QUESTIONABLE:…

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: will not play; DOUBTFUL: doubtful to play; QUESTIONABLE: questionable to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — ARIZONA: OUT: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee, hand), WR Antoine Wesley (illness). TENNESSEE: OUT: LB David Long (hamstring), TE Tommy Hudson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: K Sam Ficken (right groin), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (foot).

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CHICAGO: DOUBTFUL: DT Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Deon Bush (shoulder), S Tashaun Gipson (back), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), S Eddie Jackson (wrist), LB Khalil Mack (groin), WR Darnell Mooney (back), LB Robert Quinn (back), LS Patrick Scales (ankle). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Ben Skowronek (forearm).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CLEVELAND: OUT: T Michael Dunn (back), LB Tony Fields (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee). KANSAS CITY: OUT: C Austin Blythe (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip), S Tyrann Mathieu (illness).

DENVER BRONCOS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: TE Evan Engram (calf). QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — GREEN BAY: OUT: S Vernon Scott (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Tyler Lancaster (back), LB Za’Darius Smith (back). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T James Hurst (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: CB Tre Herndon (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), DE Jordan Smith (knee). HOUSTON: OUT: CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Greenard (illness), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: S Trey Marshall (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring). WASHINGTON: no activity reported.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Williams (foot), T Austin Jackson (illness). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: WR Malcolm Perry (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), S Jalen Mills (ankle), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA: OUT: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin). CINCINNATI: OUT: CB Trae Waynes (hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: S Sharrod Neasman (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keelan Cole (knee), RB La’Mical Perine (foot). CAROLINA: OUT: WR Shi Smith (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ATLANTA FALCONS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: G Landon Dickerson (knee), S Rodney McLeod (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Davion Taylor (calf). ATLANTA: no activity reported.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: LB Alex Highsmith (groin). BUFFALO: OUT: DT Star Lotulelei (calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DETROIT LIONS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: WR Jalen Hurd (knee). DOUBTFUL: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Kevin Givens (hip). DETROIT: OUT: T Taylor Decker (finger). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip), CB A.J. Parker (shoulder), DE Nicholas Williams (elbow).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: SEATTLE: No activity reported. INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin). QUESTIONABLE: G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), G Danny Pinter (foot).

MONDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: BALTIMORE: OUT: DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip). QUESTIONABLE:LB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle). DNP: DE Calais Campbell (not injury related – resting player), T Ronnie Stanley (not injury related – resting player), DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip). LIMITED: CB Jimmy Smith (ankle). FULL: LB Daelin Hayes (knee). LAS VEGAS: OUT: G Richie Incognito (calf). DOUBTFUL: CB Roderic Teamer (shoulder, ankle). LIMITED: RB Josh Jacobs (toe). FULL: DE Clelin Ferrell (back), T Alex Leatherwood (shin), DE Carl Nassib (pectoral).

