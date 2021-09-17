Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs out vs Steelers with injury

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 4:47 PM

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss this week’s game at Pittsburgh with injuries to his toe and ankle.

Jacobs didn’t practice all week for the Raiders after rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 33-27 win in overtime against Baltimore on Monday night. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Jacobs won’t play Sunday against the Steelers.

The Raiders gave free agent Kenyan Drake an $11 million, two-year contract this offseason to give the team another option out of the backfield with Jacobs, but Gruden said Friday that Peyton Barber also will take a big load.

“We really like Barber,” he said. “We think he’s a heck of a back. … I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is, and we’re excited about this opportunity to see what we have.”

Whoever runs the ball will be doing it behind a makeshift line after starting right guard Denzelle Good went on injured reserve this week with a season-ending knee injury and starting left guard Richie Incognito is sidelined for a second straight week with a calf injury.

Jermaine Eluemunor, who started 11 games for Baltimore and New England the past four seasons, will play right guard with second-year player John Simpson set to make his fourth career start at left guard.

Rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood has started one game and center Andre James will be making his third career start, leaving left tackle Kolton Miller as the only experienced member of the line heading into a game against the Steelers and their challenging pass rush.

“We know it’s going to be loud,” Gruden said. “Hopefully we’re ready for it. We practiced in the noise all week. I know this, we got to eliminate the false starts and pre-snap penalties. I don’t care if we play at home or away, that was ridiculous last week. We got to play better.”

The Raiders got some encouraging injury news with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue expected to play despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) are also questionable.

Las Vegas also ruled out linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (quadriceps) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle).

