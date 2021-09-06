9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Panthers’ Miller to miss Jets game because of COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 3:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Carolina’s home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Miller will be out 10 days, which according to league rules would indicate that he was an unvaccinated player who tested positive. Rhule said last week that only two of the team’s players had not been vaccinated.

Rhule said Dennis Daley will start in his place.

A six-year NFL veteran, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers.

In other team news, Rhule said rookie running back Chuba Hubbard will be the team’s kick returner against the Jets.

