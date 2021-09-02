CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NFL News » Panthers add depth at…

Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey.

The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Mike Davis was McCaffrey’s backup last season and had a lot of playing time after McCaffrey missed 13 games with injuries. But Davis signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason as a free agent.

The Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room on the roster, leaving the team without a clear punt and kick returner.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up