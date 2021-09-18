Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Packers assistant Montgomery out…

Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be with the team for its Monday night home opener with the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers announced Saturday that Montgomery won’t attend the Monday night game. His responsibilities will be divided among defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Green Bay’s defense also will be missing its top pass rusher for the Lions game. The Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve Friday due to a back issue, making him unavailable for at least their next three games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up