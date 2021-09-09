9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » NFL News » MLS playoff game set…

MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day on Fox

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday.

MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.

All 13 postseason games will be on national television in the United States and Canada. In addition to the Fox and Fox Deportes Thanksgiving Day game, ABC and Univision’s UniMas will broadcast the final.

TSN and TVA Sports networks will air every MLS postseason match in Canada.

Major League Soccer has never played a match on Thanksgiving Day. The broadcast on Fox will follow the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

DoD bringing back advisory groups, excited about innovation steering group potential

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up