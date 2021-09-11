9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Lions put Decker on IR; top OL to miss at least 3 games

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:23 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve and promoted guard Tommy Kraemer to their active roster from the practice squad.

Detroit also promoted offensive tackle Will Holden to the active-inactive list on Saturday, a day before hosting the San Francisco 49ers to open the season.

Decker will miss at least three games with a finger injury and he is expected to have surgery. He was hurt during a pass-blocking drill in practice. Decker has started all but one game at left tackle the past three seasons.

The Lions drafted left tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick and he made a shaky transition to right tackle during the preseason. He may move back to left tackle, protecting quarterback Jared Goff’s blind side against a defensive line led by 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa.

