Jets’ Crowder remains day to day with COVID-19 symptoms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is still recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver’s availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” Saleh said during a video call.

Crowder was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Saleh said Crowder’s case was an isolated incident and he had no close contacts on the team.

Crowder, who led the team in receptions the past two seasons, did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday while dealing with what Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas said at the time was a minor groin injury.

The Jets had a three-day weekend during which some players were able to travel, including Zach Wilson joining his former BYU teammates on the sideline for the Cougars’ season-opening 24-16 win over Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Saleh said all the players had returned to the facility and were subsequently went through COVID-19 testing.

“We’ve already cleared that hurdle,” Saleh said, adding that he doesn’t anticipate any positive tests. “Anytime you travel, there’s risk, but I know our guys were very diligent and went through all the different things they needed to go through. I’m not worried about the guys. We’re anticipating a clean transition.”

In other injuries, Saleh said left tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to be cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday and be able to practice during the week and play Sunday.

Becton suffered a concussion when he took a hit to his head during the Jets’ joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 24.

Running back La’Mical Perine is dealing with a foot injury and might not be able to play at Carolina. The Jets signed fellow running back Josh Adams to the active roster from the practice squad in Perine’s absence. New York also has Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter in its backfield.

NOTES: In addition to Adams, the Jets signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. … Safeties Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert were signed to the practice squad. Wilson spent the past five seasons in Jacksonville, including 2016 when Saleh was the Jaguars’ linebackers coach. Colbert was most recently with New England, and has spent time with San Francisco — while Saleh was the defensive coordinator there — Seattle, Miami, Kansas City and the Giants. … Saleh declined to announce who the starting right tackle will be against Carolina. Morgan Moses and George Fant are competing at the spot. “We’ll see on Sunday,” Saleh said. … Similarly, Saleh wouldn’t say who will start opposite Bryce Hall at cornerback. Second-year CB Javelin Guidry and rookies Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock, Michael Carter II and Isaiah Dunn are in the mix after Bless Austin was released last week. “Do I have a feeling? I do,” Saleh said. “I’m not going to lie to you all, but we’ll wait until Sunday.”

