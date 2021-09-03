CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Jaguars sign former Bills, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 5:36 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister on Friday, three days after Buffalo surprisingly released the fifth-year pro.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Hollister has 74 receptions for 652 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with New England (2017—18) and Seattle (2019-20). He signed with Buffalo earlier this year.

Hollister adds depth to Jacksonville’s tight end room that includes run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy and rookie Luke Farrell.

Hollister is the 11th player or assistant coach with Seattle ties to land in Jacksonville since coach Urban Meyer took over in January. The list includes running back Carlos Hyde, receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Jaguars also signed kicker Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

