Gruden expects Carr to be able to play despite ankle injury

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 5:42 PM

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr underwent tests on his injured right ankle Monday but coach Jon Gruden expects him to be able to play this week.

Carr got hurt after throwing a TD pass to Foster Moreau in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being down on the turf for a bit, Carr got taped up in the medical tent and didn’t miss a play. The injury was to the same ankle Carr broke late in the 2016 season.

Carr returned and led the Raiders to the victory, throwing a 61-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III in the fourth quarter.

Gruden said Monday that Carr had an MRI and is questionable but added: “I think he’ll be able to play” when the Raiders host Miami on Sunday.

Carr is off to a fast start this season, becoming the sixth quarterback to throw for at least 375 yards and two TDs in each of the first two games of the season. He joined Patrick Mahomes (2019), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018), Tom Brady (2011), Drew Bledsoe (1994) and Frank Tripucka (1962).

The Raiders already lost backup Marcus Mariota to a quadriceps injury, leaving Nathan Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Las Vegas signed Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.

Gruden also said that running back Josh Jacobs will be questionable this week after missing Sunday’s game with injuries to his toe and ankle.

