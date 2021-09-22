Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Giants G Shane Lemieux has knee surgery, out indefinitely

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 8:55 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting left guard Shane Lemieux had surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Lemieux, who hurt the knee early in training camp, had surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Wednesday to repair his patellar tendon, the Giants said.

Lemieux started the season opener against Denver and played 18 plays before being replaced by Ben Bredeson. He was inactive for the game against Washington on Sept. 16.

The injury is the second major one for the line. Nick Gates, who moved from center to left guard for the second game, broke his left leg in the game and will not play again this season.

Both players are on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

