Giants add Board, Myarick, Skura to roster for Thursday

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 7:14 PM

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants added receiver C.J. Board, tight end Chris Myarick and center Matt Skura to the roster before Thursday night’s game at Washington.

There were no major surprises on either team’s inactives list. Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal and linebacker Justin Hilliard are out for New York.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles and tight end Sammis Reyes are inactive for Washington.

The Giants put guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve with a knee problem. Brown (hamstring) and Engram (calf) had already been ruled out.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

