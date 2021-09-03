Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident.

The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia.

Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004, wining three NFL titles. He caught an 8 yard touchdown pass in the 2001 Super Bowl victory, the first scoring toss by Tom Brady his championship career.

Patten played 12 seasons in the NFL. He had 324 catches for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

The New England Patriots also released news of Patten’s death.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was saddened by Patten’s passing and called him “an essential person and player in Patriots’ history.”

