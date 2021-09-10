Clowney back at practice, set for Browns’ debut against KC

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an illness…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an illness and is expected to play in Sunday’s opener at Kansas City.

Clowney, who signed a one-year, $8 million free agent contract with Cleveland in the offseason, was not with the team earlier this week due to an unspecified illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the absence was not COVID-19 related.

Clowney went through pre-practice stretching and individual drills during the portion of the workout open to media members.

Stefanski will update Clowney’s status following practice.

With Clowney healthy, the Browns will have their starting defensive line intact to face Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s rebuilt offensive line.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney will likely line up on the side opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett, a fellow No. 1 overall draft pick who was having his best year as a pro last season before he contracted the coronavirus.

