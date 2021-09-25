Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Chargers DL Justin Jones…

Chargers DL Justin Jones out of lineup for 2nd straight game

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones suffered a calf injury in Los Angeles’ 20-16 win over Washington on Sept. 12 and has not practiced the last two weeks. Christian Covington is expected to get the start in Jones’ place.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable and remains a gametime decision due to ankle and toe injuries.

The Chargers also announced they have activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up