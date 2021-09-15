AP sources: Cowboys DE Lawrence breaks foot, out 6-8 weeks

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and likely will be…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and likely will be out at least six weeks, two people with knowledge of the injury said.

Lawrence was helped off the field during the first practice to prepare for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hasn’t announced the injury. Lawrence is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The injury to Lawrence came with the Cowboys planning to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t seem optimistic Wednesday when asked about Gregory’s availability against the Chargers.

The Cowboys are losing their best pass rusher in Lawrence, who is in the third year of a $105 million, five-year contract. He missed the first eight games as a rookie in 2014 after breaking a foot in training camp.

Without Lawrence and Gregory, Tarell Basham and Dorance Armstrong are the projected starters. Before Lawrence was injured, McCarthy said Armstrong would be the primary replacement for Gregory.

Basham is a fifth-year pro with 59 games and 12 starts, most of those with the New York Jets over the past two seasons. Armstrong, a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2018, has played in 47 games with three starts.

Second-year man Bradlee Anae and rookie third-round pick Chauncey Golston are the backup ends. Golston missed time in the preseason with a hamstring injury, but was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

