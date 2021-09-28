AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 3 0 0 384 2 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 360 1 3. Buffalo Bills 2 1 0 344 7 4. Las Vegas Raiders 3 0 0 336 5 5. Arizona Cardinals 3 0 0 332 4 6. Green Bay Packers 2 1 0 305 15 7. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 304 6 8. Cleveland Browns 2 1 0 299 9 9. Carolina Panthers 3 0 0 284 10 10. Kansas City Chiefs 1 2 0 270 3 10. Los Angeles Chargers 2 1 0 270 18 12. Denver Broncos 3 0 0 258 12 13. Dallas Cowboys 2 1 0 252 13 14. San Francisco 49ers 2 1 0 244 8 15. New Orleans Saints 2 1 0 237 17 16. Tennessee Titans 2 1 0 223 16 17. Cincinnati Bengals 2 1 0 182 24 18. Seattle Seahawks 1 2 0 171 11 19. Minnesota Vikings 1 2 0 161 25 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 2 0 149 14 21. New England Patriots 1 2 0 143 19 22. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 134 21 23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 2 0 129 20 24. Washington Football Team 1 2 0 121 22 25. Indianapolis Colts 0 3 0 85 25 26. Chicago Bears 1 2 0 81 23 27. Atlanta Falcons 1 2 0 73 30 28. Houston Texans 1 2 0 68 27 29. Detroit Lions 0 3 0 57 28 30. New York Giants 0 3 0 40 29 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 3 0 23 32 32. New York Jets 0 3 0 17 31

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

