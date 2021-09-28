Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 2:20 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 3 0 0 384 2
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 360 1
3. Buffalo Bills 2 1 0 344 7
4. Las Vegas Raiders 3 0 0 336 5
5. Arizona Cardinals 3 0 0 332 4
6. Green Bay Packers 2 1 0 305 15
7. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 304 6
8. Cleveland Browns 2 1 0 299 9
9. Carolina Panthers 3 0 0 284 10
10. Kansas City Chiefs 1 2 0 270 3
10. Los Angeles Chargers 2 1 0 270 18
12. Denver Broncos 3 0 0 258 12
13. Dallas Cowboys 2 1 0 252 13
14. San Francisco 49ers 2 1 0 244 8
15. New Orleans Saints 2 1 0 237 17
16. Tennessee Titans 2 1 0 223 16
17. Cincinnati Bengals 2 1 0 182 24
18. Seattle Seahawks 1 2 0 171 11
19. Minnesota Vikings 1 2 0 161 25
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 2 0 149 14
21. New England Patriots 1 2 0 143 19
22. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 134 21
23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 2 0 129 20
24. Washington Football Team 1 2 0 121 22
25. Indianapolis Colts 0 3 0 85 25
26. Chicago Bears 1 2 0 81 23
27. Atlanta Falcons 1 2 0 73 30
28. Houston Texans 1 2 0 68 27
29. Detroit Lions 0 3 0 57 28
30. New York Giants 0 3 0 40 29
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 3 0 23 32
32. New York Jets 0 3 0 17 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

