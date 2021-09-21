Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 2:58 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12) 2 0 0 384 1
2. Los Angeles Rams 2 0 0 362 5
3. Kansas City Chiefs 1 1 0 351 2
4. Arizona Cardinals 2 0 0 332 7
5. Las Vegas Raiders 2 0 0 328 13
6. Baltimore Ravens 1 1 0 310 15
7. Buffalo Bills 1 1 0 308 9
8. San Francisco 49ers 2 0 0 304 10
9. Cleveland Browns 1 1 0 276 8
10. Carolina Panthers 2 0 0 269 21
11. Seattle Seahawks 1 1 0 251 3
12. Denver Broncos 2 0 0 246 14
13. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 241 15
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 1 0 235 5
15. Green Bay Packers 1 1 0 219 18
16. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 218 23
17. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 204 4
18. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 197 11
19. New England Patriots 1 1 0 168 20
20. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 148 17
21. Miami Dolphins 1 1 0 143 12
22. Washington Football Team 1 1 0 132 25
23. Chicago Bears 1 1 0 127 27
24. Cincinnati Bengals 1 1 0 109 19
25. Minnesota Vikings 0 2 0 103 24
25. Indianapolis Colts 0 2 0 103 22
27. Houston Texans 1 1 0 83 26
28. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 53 29
29. New York Giants 0 2 0 50 28
30. Atlanta Falcons 0 2 0 35 30
31. New York Jets 0 2 0 25 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 2 0 22 32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

