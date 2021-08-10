CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » NFL News » Vikings activate rookie QB…

Vikings activate rookie QB Mond from COVID-19 reserve list

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus.

Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL’s high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning, who has taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Cousins, was able to continue practicing because he’s vaccinated.

Upon his return, Cousins said the meeting room used at the time by the quarterbacks was too small to meet the league’s distancing guidelines.

Mond was drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up