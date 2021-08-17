CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:17 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team said Monday that the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

The Raiders played their first season in Las Vegas in 2020 without fans but will be at full capacity this season.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games. Fans who do get vaccines at the stadium will be required to wear masks until two weeks after their second shot.

