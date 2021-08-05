2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Officiating head Al Riveron, NFL’s 1st Hispanic ref, retires

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 1:39 PM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league’s first Hispanic referee, is retiring Friday.

Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL’s officiating staff in 2013.

He will be replaced by two of the league’s senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.

In a memo to staff informing them of Riveron’s decision, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said:

“Al has been a tremendous advocate for officiating during his distinguished career. We thank Al for his contributions to football and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press

