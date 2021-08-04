2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Jets sign QB Josh Johnson to give them experienced backup

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:49 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.

Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.

The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan — none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Johnson has played in 33 games with eight starts, and thrown for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns with 14 interceptions while serving mostly as a backup throughout his career.

Johnson was on the field for practice Wednesday.

The Jets are Johnson’s 14th NFL team. He spent last season with San Francisco, where current Jets coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator. It’s Johnson’s second stint with New York, with whom he was in camp in 2015.

Johnson has also been with Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2009, San Francisco (three times), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), Indianapolis, Buffalo, Baltimore, the Giants, Houston, Oakland, Washington and Detroit.

