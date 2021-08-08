Jaguars WR Chark sidelined with broken finger in right hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand,…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, but coach Urban Meyer said Sunday the fourth-year pro is expected to be ready for the season opener next month.

A second-draft pick from LSU in 2018, Chark has 140 catches for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores.

Chark missed three games last season because of injuries and managed 53 catches and five TDs while playing with three quarterbacks.

Meyer challenged the 6-foot-4 Chark in the offseason, calling him “a big guy that played little” in 2020. “And that can’t happen,” Meyer added.

Chark responded by adding close to 10 pounds of muscle and opened training camp as a starter opposite veteran Marvin Jones.

Without Chark for the preseason, 2018 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is expected to get more opportunities alongside Jones and second-year pro Laviska Shenault.

