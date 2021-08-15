CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Giants’ Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 3:32 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets.

The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer.

Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Both injuries normally end a player’s season.

Giants coach Joe Judge did not have an update on the condition of third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson. He was injured while being sandwiched on a sack in the end zone with 1:39 to play.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

