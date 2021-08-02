2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NFL News » Chiefs TE Kelce returns…

Chiefs TE Kelce returns to practice after back, hip soreness

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returned to practice Monday after missing some time with tightness in his back and hips, and safety Armani Watts was back on the field after he’d been placed on the PUP list with a foot injury.

Offensive lineman Mike Remmers remained out for the defending AFC champions’ fifth full-squad workout. He also was held out of Saturday’s practice with back spasms, and his absence is making it more difficult for the Chiefs to try combinations of their reworked offensive line during training camp.

Free safety Juan Thornhill left practice early with a groin injury, though he walked up the hill to the locker rooms on his own. Wide receiver Chad Williams also hurt his groin and tight end Evan Baylis hurt his ankle.

Backup running back Darwin Thompson returned to the practice field after landing on the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up