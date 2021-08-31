Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, potentially signaling the…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, potentially signaling the end of his seven-year career.

NFL Network reported Monday that Butler was mulling retirement because of a “personal situation.”

The 31-year-old Butler signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason and appeared in line to become one of the team’s starting cornerbacks.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t say much about Butler’s absence on Tuesday, but acknowledged he hadn’t talked to the cornerback. He said Butler’s future “remains to be seen.”

A few hours later, Butler was placed on reserve/retired list, which opens up a spot on the roster for another player.

Butler is best known for one of the most stunning plays in Super Bowl history. As a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2014, he intercepted a pass from Seattle’s Russell Wilson at the goal line with 26 seconds left, securing the Patriots’ 28-24 win.

Butler was a Pro Bowl selection for the Patriots the following year and started four seasons for the franchise, helping New England win another Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

He played three years with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Cardinals. Kingsbury had been complimentary of Butler during training camp and there was no indication the cornerback was having problems.

Butler has 17 interceptions in 100 games, including 84 starts.

Without Butler, Arizona’s likely starters at cornerback will be Robert Alford and Byron Murphy Jr.

Alford has missed the past two seasons with injuries. Kingsbury also said he’s been pleased with the way rookie Marco Wilson has played during camp.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.