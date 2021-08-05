2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NFL News » Calvin Johnson Career Stats

Calvin Johnson Career Stats

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 7:03 PM

Reguar Season
Rec Yds Avg TD
2007 Detroit 48 756 15.8 4
2008 Detroit 78 1331 17.1 12
2009 Detroit 67 984 14.7 5
2010 Detroit 77 1120 14.6 12
2011 Detroit 96 1681 17.5 16
2012 Detroit 122 1964 16.1 5
2013 Detroit 84 1492 17.8 12
2014 Detroit 71 1077 15.2 8
2015 Detroit 88 1214 13.8 9
Total 731 11619 15.9 83
Postseason
Rec Yds Avg TD
2011 Detroit 12 211 17.6 2
2014 Detroit 5 85 17.0 0

