Calvin Johnson Career Stats

Reguar Season Rec Yds Avg TD 2007 Detroit 48 756 15.8 4 2008 Detroit 78 1331 17.1 12 2009 Detroit 67 984 14.7 5 2010 Detroit 77 1120 14.6 12 2011 Detroit 96 1681 17.5 16 2012 Detroit 122 1964 16.1 5 2013 Detroit 84 1492 17.8 12 2014 Detroit 71 1077 15.2 8 2015 Detroit 88 1214 13.8 9 Total 731 11619 15.9 83

Postseason Rec Yds Avg TD 2011 Detroit 12 211 17.6 2 2014 Detroit 5 85 17.0 0

