CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NFL News » Bears waive receiver Javon Wims

Bears waive receiver Javon Wims

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Javon Wims on Thursday.

A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.

The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

And in the Bears’ 21-9 playoff loss at New Orleans, Wims dropped a touchdown when he let a pass go right through his arms and bounce off his jersey number after he raced into the end zone behind defenders on a trick play.

Chicago also signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up