2021 NFL Schedule

|All Times Eastern
|WEEK 1
|Thursday, Sept. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday, Sept. 12
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Sept. 19
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 3
|Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Sept. 26
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 4
|Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Oct. 3
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 5
|Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Oct. 10
New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*
|Monday, Oct. 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. ESPN
|WEEK 6
|Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bayat Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Oct. 18
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 7
|Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Oct. 24
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New York at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 8
|Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 9
|Thursday, Nov. 4
New York at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Nov. 7
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
