Steelers sign kicker Sloman to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 4:33 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Sam Sloman to a one-year contract, giving veteran Chris Boswell some competition going into training camp.

The team announced the signing on Thursday. Sloman made 10 of 13 field goals as a rookie last season while splitting time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams.

Boswell connected on 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra points last season, though he did miss three games late in the year because of an injury. Boswell has two years remaining on his current contract.

