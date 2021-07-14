Police: NFL’s Richard Sherman tried to break in at in-laws’

Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him.

Sherman was booked into jail in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to hit any family members, authorities said.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., the Washington State Patrol received a 911 call from a construction crew working along a freeway east of Seattle. The caller said an apparently intoxicated driver had entered the closed construction zone. As the vehicle left the area, it struck a barricade, causing significant damage on the driver’s side, Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at a news conference.

The car drove a short distance before it was completely disabled, Mead said.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police received a 911 call from the in-laws’ home, reporting that Sherman was trying to break in, Police Chief Darrell Lowe said.

Officers and state troopers responded and tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said. One trooper told Sherman how, as a teenager, he worked as a valet and once parked Sherman’s car.

It initially seemed to work, but Sherman’s demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest, Lowe said. He began walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody; a K-9 officer working as backup released the dog to subdue him.

Sherman got minor cuts to his lower leg and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail, where he will stay until an initial court hearing expected Thursday. A judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe he committed a crime.

While Sherman was at the hospital, troopers obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for substances, Mead said. Results were pending, but the state patrol was recommending charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

“We’re very fortunate,” Mead said. “These crews are out working at night at great risk to themselves, and here you have an impaired driver or suspected impaired driver who placed not only other motorists at risk, but those people that are doing construction at risk.”

The NFL said in a statement about Sherman that it “investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline.”

Sherman, 33, become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.

The NFL Players Association said the union was monitoring the situation.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” a union statement said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.