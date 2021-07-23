2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » NFL News » Jets place Maye on…

Jets place Maye on non-football injury list, Williams on PUP

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye on the non-football injury list and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the team reporting for camp next week.

Defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Vinny Curry were also placed on the non-football injury list. Safety Ashtyn Davis and defensive linemen Jonathan Marshall and Kyle Phillips are also on the PUP list.

Each of the players count on New York’s active roster and can be activated at any point.

The Jets’ rookies reported for camp this week, with veterans scheduled to be at the facility by next Tuesday. The team’s first camp practice under new coach Robert Saleh is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Maye and the Jets were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract earlier this month, so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender. He’ll make $10.6 million this season and could be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Williams needed surgery after he broke a bone in a foot during the spring. Saleh said he was hopeful Williams would be ready in time for the start of camp.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up