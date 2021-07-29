2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Falcons place Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 2:25 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end-outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Arthur Smith would not say whether Fowler tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The team previously this week placed tight end Lee Smith, offensive lineman Willie Wright, defensive tackle John Atkins and defensive end Kobe Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fowler is in his second year with the Falcons after signing a three-year contract with $29 million guaranteed. He had just three sacks with 23 tackles and one forced fumble in 14 games last season.

The Falcons restructured Fowler’s contract during the offseason, and he will be paid by the sack.

