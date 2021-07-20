Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 11:52 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract on Tuesday.

Brown was selected in the third round, 93rd overall, out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games. The signing coincided with Bills’ rookies reporting for the start of practice a little over a week before the team opens training camp.

At 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, Brown is competing for a primary backup spot on a line that returns all five starters. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo, with the group rounded out by fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle and seventh-rounder Jack Anderson.

