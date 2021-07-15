Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » NFL News » AP source: Panthers' Moton…

AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to 4-year, $72M extension

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the contract.

Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.

The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals. If a deal had not been reached, Moton would have had to play the season under a one-year contract worth $13.7 million under the franchise tag.

Now the big question becomes whether the Panthers will consider transitioning Moton over to left tackle, something the team has considered but has not moved on. Moton continued to work at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp, but the team did draft Brady Christensen in the third round and he has been working at right tackle as well.

The deal is the highest ever for a Panthers offensive lineman.

A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has never missed a game during his four seasons with Carolina. He was a reserve as a rookie, but stepped in as a full-time starter in 2018 and has been a mainstay at right tackle ever since.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up