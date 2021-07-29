AP source: Jets give QB Zach Wilson 4-year, $35.15 deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. The deal is worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported that the sides reached an agreement.

Offset language in the contract was among the issues causing a hangup. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.

NFL Network and ESPN reported the sides compromised with Wilson receiving his signing bonus within 15 days and the team keeping its offset language in the contract.

Wilson is the last of this year’s first-rounders to get his deal after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, on Wednesday.

