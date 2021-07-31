2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NFL News » AP source: Browns, RB…

AP source: Browns, RB NIck Chubb agree to 4-year extension

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night.

Chubb, who has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years, is guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package.

Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round from Georgia in 2018.

The 25-year-old has become the heart and soul of Cleveland’s team while endearing himself to Browns fans with a no-nonsense running style and impeccable work ethic.

Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury. In 2019, he finished second in the league with 1,494 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 10 yards per carry in the fourth quarter last season.

With Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have one of the best 1-2 rushing tandems in the league.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up