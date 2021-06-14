JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
The Latest: Canadian Football League to start in August

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 1:49 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.

The league’s board of governors has voted unanimously in favor of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the campaign on Aug. 5.

The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June. The start was later pushed back to August and the number of games was reduced to 14.

The league title game, the Grey Cup, also was pushed back three weeks to Dec. 12.

