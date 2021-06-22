CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Seahawks to allow full crowds at Lumen Field next season

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 2:28 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.

Fans won’t be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, per the state’s reopening guidelines for outdoor events, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team said it will not require proof of vaccination for fans.

The Seahawks played the entire 2020 season without fans at their home stadium. Seattle went 12-4 in the regular season and won the NFC West title. The Seahawks went 7-1 at home before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs.

Seattle’s first regular-season home game is scheduled for Sept. 19 against Tennessee.

The Seahawks weren’t the only football team in the state to announce full capacity crowds for the upcoming season. Washington will have full crowds at Husky Stadium and Washington State will have the same at Martin Stadium.

The Huskies and Cougars are scheduled to open their seasons at home on Sept. 4. Washington hosts Montana while Washington State hosts Utah State.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

