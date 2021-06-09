CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Packers sign former Cardinals linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 5:48 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell.

The team announced the move Wednesday. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos. Campbell, 27, previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

He recorded two sacks and seven tackles for loss last season.

Campbell has 462 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles in 75 career regular-season games. He has 70 career starts.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had said after the draft there was a possibility the team could add a veteran inside linebacker. The Packers’ top returning players at linebacker include Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin, who are both entering their second seasons. The only inside linebacker they drafted this year was Boston College’s Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.

The Packers released running back Mike Weber to make room for Campbell.

