CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Nassib becomes first active…

Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

carl nassib

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Five Army bases account for one-third of female soldier assaults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up