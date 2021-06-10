CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Jaguars S Andre Cisco, a 3rd-round pick, signs rookie deal

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:27 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie safety Andre Cisco on Thursday, leaving four of the team’s nine draft picks without contracts.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (first round), running back Travis Etienne (first), cornerback Tyson Campbell (second) and offensive tackle Walker Little (second) remain unsigned as the team prepares for a mandatory, three-day minicamp next week.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Cisco was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $5.24 million. The contract includes a signing bonus of around $1.17 million. He will count roughly $950,000 against the salary cap in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Cisco in the third round (No. 65 overall). He played in 24 games at Syracuse and finished with 136 tackles, 29 passes defensed and 13 interceptions. His 13 picks were the most in the country between 2018 and 2020.

