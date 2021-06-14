CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » NFL News » Eagles agree to terms…

Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.

The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.

Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.

____

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NF

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

For federal agencies, the Biden budget proposal is like a lottery nearly everyone wins

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up