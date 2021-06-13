JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » NFL News » Dolphins, LB Baker agree…

Dolphins, LB Baker agree on 3-year, $39 million extension

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday.

The deal includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money, Rosenhaus said.

Baker has played in all 48 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins, starting 37 of them. He led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons — 126 in 2019, 112 last season — and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020.

“I want to play here for the rest of my career,” Baker said Friday at a Dolphins’ organized team activity workout, one that preceded a mandatory minicamp scheduled for this week. “I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. Yeah, I definitely see myself playing here for a long time.”

The Dolphins took the former Ohio State standout in the third round of the 2018 draft, making him the 73rd pick overall.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up