CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » NFL News » Cardinals sign 1st-round pick…

Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Zaven Collins to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.

Collins was an AP All-American last season at Tulsa and also won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Bednarik Award after having 54 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.

The Cardinals have signed all of their draft picks to rookie contracts with the exception of receiver Rondale Moore, who was the team’s second-round pick.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up