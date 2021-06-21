CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Bills get green light to play in front of full stadium

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 10:22 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Welcome back, Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend, though unvaccinated ones will be required to wear masks under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus pandemic led to Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium during the regular season last year. The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans — about 10% of the stadium’s capacity — to attend the Bills’ two home playoff games in January.

