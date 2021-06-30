CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
AP source: Saints’ Ramczyk agrees to 5-year, $96M extension

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the new contract for the 2019 All-Pro offensive lineman has not been announced. The person said the contract, which runs through 2026, guarantees Ramczyk $60 million.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017. The 27-year-old has started 63 regular-season games in his four NFL seasons.

Extending Ramczyk was among New Orleans’ offseason priorities because he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

The deal makes Ramzcyk among the highest-paid linemen in the NFL.

